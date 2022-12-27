 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

India's top 7 cities register record housing sales in 2022 at nearly 3.65 lakh units: Anarock

PTI
Dec 27, 2022 / 01:17 PM IST

The prices of residential properties have risen in the range of 4-7 per cent primarily due to an increase in the input costs and demand comeback post-COVID, it said.

Housing sales hit an all-time high this year to nearly 3.65 lakh units across seven major cities, beating the previous high of 2014, on strong demand for residential properties despite a hike in mortgage rates, according to Anarock.

The prices of residential properties have risen in the range of 4-7 per cent primarily due to an increase in the input costs and demand comeback post-COVID, it said.

Releasing the demand-supply data of India's top residential primary (fresh sale) markets, property consultant Anarock said that the housing sales rose 54 per cent this year to 3,64,900 units as against 2,36,500 units in 2021 across the seven cities -- Delhi-NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune.

The last peak was seen in 2014 when 3.43 lakh units were sold across the top 7 cities.

The MMR market clocked the highest sales of 1,09,700 units in 2022, followed by NCR at 63,700 units.

According to the data, the housing sales in Delhi-NCR rose 59 per cent to 63,712 units in 2022, from 40,053 units in the previous year.