 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

India's super rich pick high rises, farmhouses, holiday homes to park their money: Sotheby’s

Moneycontrol News
Jan 18, 2023 / 02:15 PM IST

Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Goa and Bengaluru remain the top four cities on the realty map for respondents. As many as 11 percent of India’s wealthy are searching for properties abroad

Farmhouses are generally built on a 1 acre to 2.5 acre property, and are spread over an area of 4,000 sq. ft. and above.

Real estate continues to remain an attractive investment option among high and ultra high networth individuals with 61 percent looking to invest in property in 2023-24.

As many as 34 percent home in on high rise apartments, while 30 percent on farmhouses and holiday homes. Around 65 percent budget for luxury properties worth between Rs 4 crore to Rs 10 crore and more than 33 percent aim for those beyond Rs 10 crore, according to India Sotheby’s International Realty’s annual survey.

Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Goa and Bengaluru remain the top four cities on the realty map for respondents. As many as 11 percent of  India’s wealthy are searching for properties abroad. With the fear of the pandemic ebbing out and the world opening up, affluent Indians also look to acquire luxury apartments in New York, Miami, London, Dubai and Lisbon. Lifestyle upgrade remains the key motivation for buying property in 2023- 24.

As many as 75 percent of HNIs and ultra-high net-worth individuals (UHNIs) believe real estate will do well over the next two to three years and a similar percentage of 74 percent consider it is an important asset, reflected the annual Luxury Outlook Survey 2023 conducted by India Sotheby's International Realty (ISIR).

“There is no doubt that if done appropriately, real estate can be an excellent asset for wealth accumulation and an equally strong avenue to hedge against inflation and volatility of the stock market,” said Ashwin Chadha, president, India Sotheby's International Realty.

As many as 500 HNIs and UHNIs participated in the survey.