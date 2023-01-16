 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

India’s super rich park 34% of wealth in equities and 25% in commercial realty: Study

Moneycontrol News
Jan 16, 2023 / 02:07 PM IST

On an average Indian super rich own 5.1 residential properties compared to the global average of 4.2 units

Representative image

As much as 84 percent of the investable wealth of Indian ultra high net-worth individuals is allocated between equities, real estate and bonds. While investment in equities makes up 34 percent, commercial real estate, either directly or through funds and REITS, sums up 25 percent of their portfolio, according to Knight Frank’s Attitude survey.

Equities at 34 percent constituted the highest proposition of the investable wealth in 2022. A significant proportion of 25 percent was allotted to commercial properties (directly through ownership or indirectly through funds). The rise of commercial asset as an investment category with high allocation is a sign of improved confidence among investors towards India’s growth story, the survey said.

Global and APAC region respondents, largely representing more mature real estate markets, have exposures of 33 percent and 35 percent in commercial real estate through direct owners, funds, and REITs. Seeking stability in an uncertain environment, 16 percent of investable wealth of UHNWIs found allocation in bonds, it said.

Indian UHNWIs own 5 homes; about 10% may buy a new home in 2023

According to Knight Frank’s Attitude survey, on an average Indian super rich own 5.1 residential properties compared to the global average of 4.2 units. Around 37 percent of the total wealth’s allocation is towards primary and secondary homes by Indian UHNWIs of which 15 percent allocation towards residential property is held outside India.

UHNWIs in India have the greatest appetite, owning an average five homes each. This demonstrates the unwavering appeal for residential properties.