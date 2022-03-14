India's sugar exports to hit a new high this year, says Balrampur Chini Mills CFO Pramod Patwari

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Balrampur Chini Mills chief financial officer Pramod Patwari said on March 14 that India's sugar exports would hit an all-time high this year, with the company looking to ship around 7.5 million tonnes.

One the country’s biggest sugar manufacturers, Balrampur Chini was planning to increase its ethanol production capacity and the benefits of it would begin showg from the financial year 2024, Patwari told CNBC-TV18.

"Our country's exports of sugar will be all-time high this year. India is looking at high production in excess of 33.5 million tonnes. We are looking to export around 7.5 million tonnes.

Ethanol expansion will come on stream from November 2022. FY24 will get the benefit of the company's ethanol expansion," Patwari said.

The price of sugarcane had gone up by Rs 25 a quintal in Uttar Pradesh, the country’s biggest grower, and the company's average ex-mill sugar price hovered around Rs 35 per, he said.

Click here for LIVE market updates

"As far as our company is concerned, we have to take into consideration the utilisation of cane in the entire UP. In comparison, production in UP would be down when compared with production in last year,” he said

Costs had gone up in UP. While cane price was raised by Rs 25 a quintal, the availability was on the lower side.

Realisations had gone up to Rs 35 a kg ex-mill. “For the whole of FY, the average realisation was Rs 32.50. Realisations have moved up but costs have also gone higher," he said.

The company was looking at a turnover of Rs 5,600-6,000 crore in FY24 and stated sugar prices could remain firm.

"For FY 24, we are looking at nearly Rs 5,000 crore turnover. Target one-third of revenues to come out from distilleries business. Once, this is achieved, profitability could be two-thirds,” Patwari said.

On asked if the UP election outcome would help the business, he said consistency and stability at the Centre and state sustained growth.