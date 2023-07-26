India's space market poised for $40 bn growth by 2040: Report

The Indian government aspires for the country's space sector to account for 9% of the global industry by 2030, the report said.

India's space market can reach $40 billion by 2040, signaling heightened momentum in the sector driven by increased government and private sector involvement, as well as advancements in new satellite technologies, according to a report by Arthur D Little (ADL) on August 26.

The US-based consulting firm also stated that with the right strategies, the industry could even reach $100 billion. At present, India's space market is valued at around $8 billion, and it has been experiencing a growth rate of 4 percent in recent years.

In the report, ADL emphasized that the Indian government should encourage the adoption of satellite internet services, leverage its strengths in satellite and launch vehicle manufacturing, and develop capabilities in high-potential sectors. Additionally, the report suggested exploring opportunities in space tourism and 'green space.'

The report also outlined challenges within the ecosystem, including nascent local manufacturing capabilities for key components, inadequate funding, an unclear regulatory framework, and foreign competition.

To unlock the full potential of India's space sector, the report recommended that the government establish clear and comprehensive regulations, strengthen manufacturing capabilities, implement formal support programs for start-ups, and leverage foreign expertise through collaborations, among other measures.

Barnik Chitran Maitra, Managing Partner at Arthur D. Little, India & South Asia, said, “India needs to encourage widespread adoption of satellite internet services and capitalize on its existing strengths in satellite and launch vehicle manufacturing."

"India should develop capabilities in high-potential sectors such as space mining and in-space manufacturing, venture into new space activities like space tourism and space entertainment, and innovate in the realm of 'green space'," he added.