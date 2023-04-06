 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India's smart TV shipments grew 28% in 2022: Report

PTI
Apr 06, 2023 / 06:41 PM IST

India's smart TV shipments recorded double-digit growth of 28 per cent in 2022, which was led primarily by the festive season in the third quarter of multiple new launches, discount events, and promotions, said a Counterpoint Research report.

Moreover, demand for bigger screen-size TVs in the lower price tier also fueled the growth, it said.

While in the December quarter, after the festival sales, smart TV shipments were almost flat at 2 per cent Year-on-Year (YoY) due to a slowdown in demand.

Smart device maker Xiaomi continued to lead India's smart TV market in 2022 with an 11 per cent share.