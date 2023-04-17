 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India's share in global computer services exports jumps to 11% in FY23: Analysis

PTI
Apr 17, 2023 / 09:10 PM IST

But the country still lags in the overall services export share at about 4 percent, according to analysis of the trade data for FY23 by DBS senior economist Radhika Rao.

With software exports hitting a record high of USD 320 billion in FY23, the country's share in global computer services exports has jumped to around 11 percent in the year, according to an analysis.

But the country still lags in the overall services export share at about 4 percent, according to analysis of the trade data for FY23 by DBS senior economist Radhika Rao.

According to her, the strong services trade performance will add to the improving external balance dynamics this year, which is also aided by falling commodity prices.

The country's share in computer services exports in the global trade is at a significant 10-11 per cent, while the overall services exports share is only 4 per cent in 2022, according to the DBS analysis.