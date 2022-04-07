India's Semiconductor mission: Ministry forms advisory committee

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has formed an advisory committee of experts to carry forward the country's vision of making India a global leader in semiconductor manufacturing, design and innovation.

The advisory group of experts comprises senior government officials, established academicians, as well as industry and domain experts.

The Union Cabinet - on December 15, 2021 - cleared the Semicon India Programme with a financial outlay of INR 76,000 crore for the development of semiconductors and display manufacturing ecosystems over the next six years.

A specialised and dedicated “India Semiconductor Mission (ISM)” has been set up within Digital India Corporation to drive India’s strategies for developing semiconductors and display ecosystem.

The scheme has been aimed at making India a global electronics hub as a shortage of microchips hurts industrial production.

Semiconductor chips are what powers the modern economy. They are needed to build electronics, home appliances, automotives and medical equipment.

If a country is looking to be self-sufficient or self-reliant, it cannot do without a vibrant semiconductor industry. Therefore, the ISM.

The Ministry's press release stated that the newly created Advisory Committee will help the ISM executives achieve their goals in a systematic, efficient, and strategic manner. It is also said that the committee will also offer advice and recommendations on how to build a long-term semiconductor and display ecosystem in India.

The Committee's mission is to provide critical inputs for building a resilient supply chain, promoting investments, financing mechanisms, global engagement, research and innovation, and IP generation for the semiconductors and display ecosystem, as well as enabling an ecosystem that supports startups and MSMEs.

Also Read: The strategic, geopolitical importance of semiconductors

The Minister of Electronics and IT will head the Advisory Committee, with the Minister of State, Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) as Vice-Chairperson. Secretary, MeitY shall be the convenor of the Advisory Committee.

Also Read: Why experts are stumped by interest shown by two giants

Members of the committee include VK Saraswat, member, Niti Aayog; principal scientific adviser; secretary, ministry of external affairs; secretary, department of expenditure; secretary, department of economic affairs; secretary, department for promotion of industry and internal trade; deputy NSA and National Security Council Secretariat.

Also Read: Vedanta to invest up to $20 billion in semiconductor business in India, roll out by 2025

Industry experts in the committee are Vinod Dham, founder & ex-managing partner at Indo-US Venture Partners; Ajit Manocha, president, SEMI, USA; Neelkanth Mishra, Credit Suisse; Prof A Paulraj, Emeritus Professor at Stanford University, USA; Prof Pradeep Khosla, Chancellor, University of California San Diego, USA; Prof V Kamakoti, director, IIT Madras and Ajai Chowdhry, Founder of HCL.