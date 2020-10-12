India's retail inflation rises to 7.34% in September

Retail inflation rose to 7.34 percent in September, mainly on account of higher food prices, according to government data.

The inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 6.69 percent in August. It was 3.99 percent in September last year.

The rate of price rise in the food basket was 10.68 percent in September compared to 9.05 percent in August, as per the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Monday.

The Reserve Bank of India mainly factors in retail inflation while deciding on the key interest rate.