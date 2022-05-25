English
    India's power ministry seeks 2-year delay for emission norms deadline: Report

    India initially had set a 2017 deadline for thermal power plants to comply with emissions standards for installing flue gas desulphurization (FGD) units that cut emissions of toxic sulphur dioxide. That was later changed to varying deadlines for different regions, ending in 2022.

    Reuters
    May 25, 2022 / 11:47 AM IST
    Source: Reuters

    India's power ministry has sought a two-year extension from the environment ministry for utilities to install emission cutting equipment, according to a power ministry letter seen by Reuters.

    Thermal power companies, which produce three-quarters of the country's electricity, account for some 80 percent of India's industrial emissions of sulphur- and nitrous-oxides in India, which cause lung diseases, acid rain and smog.



    Reuters
    first published: May 25, 2022 11:34 am
