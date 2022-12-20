India's power demand robust in 1HFY23 but likely to decelerate going further: Fitch

After benefitting from a post-pandemic rebound in demand and low base during H1FY22, power demand in India saw a robust 11.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in H1FY23, as per Fitch Ratings. However, the growth is likely to decelerate H2FY23, it added.

On the back of strong power demand in H1FY23, Fitch estimates that the receivable position of generation companies' (gencos) will improve as distribution companies (discoms) start clearing their dues to avoid the central government’s late payment surcharge.

As per the estimates, thermal power plants will benefit from continued power demand growth, and thus their average plant load factor (PLF) will remain above 60 percent in FY23 (compared to 64.5 percent in H1FY23). Fitch also expects that improved domestic coal supply will support coal inventory at power plants and should moderate coal import growth from current high levels, although imports are expected to remain robust.

Meanwhile, renewable capacity addition is likely to soften in H2FY23 (compared to 8.2 MW in H1FY23, and 15.5 MW in FY22) which might lead to deferment in capacity additions due to high commodity prices, supply chain issues and higher import duties on solar modules and cells from April 2022.

Discoms have started paying overdue amounts to gencos after the government imposed a late payment surcharge (LPS). Discoms' total outstanding dues to gencos have been above Rs 1 trillion since September 2020. The government expects discoms to clear all dues by 2026.

Amidst the hovering dues, government to continue its efforts to ensure 24x7 power supply for all by assuring round-the-clock availability of renewable energy which is also one of the key focus areas in 2023. "By and large, that's the plan (to ensure 24x7 power for all). In 2023, all green energy, RTC RE (round the clock renewable energy) will be encouraged," Union Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh told PTI. In long term, the government is preparing to meet a projected peak electricity demand of 230.144 gigawatts (GW) next year (FY24), power ministry secretary Alok Kumar told Moneycontrol on November 22. India is also expected to source about 62 percent of its energy requirements from non-fossil sources by 2030, about 12 percent more than the target, according to a senior power ministry official.

