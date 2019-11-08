India's plastic exports fall 6% as shipments to China, Pak dip

India's plastics exports declined by six percent in the first six months of the current fiscal following a dip in shipments to China and Pakistan, a senior industry official said on November 8.

Exports during April-September topped $4.32 billion, compared to $4.59 billion in the same period in the last financial year, down 5.9 percent, according to Chairman of the Plastics Export Promotion Council (PLEXCONCIL), Ravish Kamath RPT Kamath.

PLEXCONCIL is sponsored by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Department of Commerce, Government of India. Plastic accounts for 2.7 percent of India's total merchandise exports. The decline is due to a 19 percent dip in export of plastics raw materials -- from $2.23 billion to $1.8 billion --, particularly to China, India's biggest market, Kamath told PTI.

"The trade war between the US and China has really created a very serious impact," he said. India's plastics exports in 2018-19 were $10.89 billion, up 24 percent from previous year's figure of $8. 85 billion. For the current fiscal, Kamath expects the exports growth to be flat. "We should be around $11 billion. Because of this trade tension (between the US and China), we expect that the exports would be around the same but the big change will be that manufactured exports or value added exports will increase drastically," he said. "Raw materials exports will still fall. We expect raw materials to fall by 20 percent, but manufacturing exports to increase by 20 percent," Kamath added.

India's plastics exports to Pakistan were $165 million in the first six months of the last fiscal, but that figure has slumped to a mere $one million in April-September period of the current financial year due to strained relations between the two countries. PLEXCONCIL is hopeful that India's annual plastics exports would reach $25 billion in three years. India's plastics industry is seeing huge growth opportunities in the US market, particularly in the packaging field, because of the sanctions imposed on various Chinese goods by Washington, Kamath said. The plastic packaging sector, particularly flexible intermediate bulk containers (FIBC or jumbo bags where one can pack anything between 500 kg and two tons), a highly labour- oriented product, is witnessing impressive growth in exports to the US.