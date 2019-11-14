India's PC market grew 15.8% to 3.1 million units in Q3: IDC

Lead Developer: These professionals earn a median annual salary of Rs 10,00,000, going up to Rs 24,00,000 per annum. They establish and implement new or revised application systems and software programs. (Image: Reuters)

The PC market in India grew 15.8 percent year-on-year with shipment touching 3.1 million units in September quarter, research firm IDC said on November 14.

The shipment volume, which includes desktops, notebooks, and workstations, stood at 2.7 million units in the July-September 2018 period, IDC said.

"This growth was mainly driven by the second phase of shipments to the Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu Ltd (ELCOT) under its ongoing initiative of free distribution of laptops in the state. Also, as Windows 7 is near to its scheduled end in early 2020, corporate and enterprise users accelerated their upgrades to Windows 10," it added.

Lenovo led the tally with 28.5 percent share in September 2019 quarter, followed by HP (26.4 percent), Dell Technologies (19.7 percent), Acer (11.9 percent) and Asus (5.3 percent).

The commercial segment witnessed 39 percent year-on-year growth as vendors shipped a total of 1.7 million units in the quarter under review. Excluding the ELCOT deal, the commercial segment grew 15.7 percent annually, driven by strong traction for both desktops and notebooks.

The consumer segment, however, was down by 4.2 percent from the same quarter a year ago. It grew 49 percent sequentially driven by multiple mega online festivals and Diwali offers.

"As we see consumers shifting entertainment and content consumption to smartphones, PCs are becoming a conscious purchase in India. Consumers are comfortable to wait for discounts and offers while looking to buy or upgrade their PCs," IDC India Associate Research Manager Jaipal Singh said.

Looking at opportunities, branded PC gaming is a growth area in the next few quarters, he added.

"Although India's gaming market is dominated by mobile phones, gamers have already started preferring PCs for a more immersive experience as their best alternate," Singh said.

The desktop category saw a 10.6 percent y-o-y growth in its shipments, mainly contributed by Windows 10 refresh buying from the banking sector.