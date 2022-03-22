India's paid video subscriber base touched 80 million in 2021: Report

About 40 million Indian households paid for 80 million video streaming subscriptions in 2021, as consumers lapped up online video content during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, according to a new FICCI-EY report released on March 21. In comparison, about 31 million households had paid for 63 million video streaming subscriptions in 2020.

The report projects that this paid subscriber base is expected to further grow to 60 million households paying for about 110 million subscriptions by 2024.

The increased user growth led to a 27% increase in revenue generated from video subscriptions in India to Rs 5,390 crore for the year, which is around 50% of broadcasters’ share of television subscription revenues, the report said.

It projects that video subscription revenue will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24 percent to be on par or exceed what broadcasters currently earn from television subscription sales by 2024.

"Sports will play an increasingly important role in growing subscription revenues and this could lead to a growth in valuation of digital media rights and even rights getting more fragmented between platforms" the report said.

That said, users tend to also share their subscriptions with their family and friends. On an average, one subscription is estimated to be used by around 3 to 3.5 people, which indicates that the actual video streaming audience could be about 120 – 160 million individuals in the country, the report notes.

The overall video viewers in India increased by 10% to reach 497 million in 2021 and it is estimated to touch 600 million by 2024. This however excludes YouTube that crossed 500 million monthly active users at the end of 2021, the report said.

What is driving the growth?

Original content programming and its extensive marketing was one of the key drivers for the increased demand for video subscriptions. In 2021, over 2,500 hours of original content was created for video streaming platforms, including over 100 direct to digital films. This is expected to grow to over 4,000 hours in 2024, the report noted.

Moneycontrol had earlier reported on December 29 that local original programming in different Indian languages will be key as streaming platforms aim to make deeper inroads into smaller cities and towns to sustain the growth trajectory.

Regional content consumption will be around 50% of the overall video streaming consumption by 2025, from about 30% in 2020, the report said.

It noted that most of the large platforms have added support for eight languages (Hindi, four southern languages, Bengali, Marathi, English) or more with dubbing and subtitling of movies leading to viewers becoming more open to sampling content from different languages and accepting movies across state and cultural boundaries.

About 47% of original shows and 69% of films released on video platforms were not in Hindi in 2021, the report said. It also added that about 50% of consumers who viewed regional language films on video streaming platforms were from outside their home state.

Content bundling was another key growth driver for video streaming services as telecom operators and aggregators bundled video subscriptions or trial packs with their data plans or device sales. About 322 million subscribers consumed bundled content in 2021 and for some streaming platforms, upto 85% of their viewership volumes came from telecom operators, the report said.

It also noted that telcos paid about Rs 700 crore for content in 2020, where they provided it for free to consumers, and this is expected to grow further. The report also projected that around 400 million consumers will consume content via telco and aggregator bundles by 2025 as data prices increase.

Other key drivers for video subscriptions in India include pricing changes, live sports and exclusive digital content for popular reality television shows.

In December 2021, Netflix had reduced its India pricing for the first time since its entry in 2016, with the biggest drop in the entry-level plan, now available at Rs 199 per month compared with Rs 499 per month previously.

Need for newer monetization models

The sector needs to innovate around monetization models since the existing ones cannot sustain as high investment is chasing low ARPU (average revenue per user) customers at present, the report said.

It noted that transactional video on demand (TVOD) or pay-per-view services will gain scale to bring in audiences from a trial perspective, starting with sports, events, and movies while advertising-based video services will evolve to include increased advertiser-funded content and IP co-ownership since break-even on pure advertising platforms can only be achieved if content cost is extremely low.

Subscription bundling by telcos and internet service providers will also gain scale in the future but the "customer will need to be provided with the choice of choosing different video streaming platforms to bundle" the report said.