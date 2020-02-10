App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 10, 2020 03:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India's natural resources poised for accounting update

The accounting standards body for government accounts is pushing to incorporate the environmental impact in case of projects that rely on land, water, forests and mineral resources.

Shalini Dagar
Natural resources
Natural resources

As the push towards sustainable growth intensifies, governments across the world, too, are being forced to look at ways to quantify the environmental degradation when looking at development projects. India too is weighing in on natural resource accounting (NRA).

Last week, at its 35th meeting, the Government Accounting Standards Advisory Board (GASAB) revealed that it has come up with a concept paper that would be the basis for accounting of four natural resources -- land, water, forests and mineral wealth.

The concept paper was prepared by GASAB in association with the Economics and Environmental Sciences Department of the Delhi University.

Members from all the major national accounting services are members of the GASAB. These include civil accounts, railways, defence, posts, telecom and Ministry of Finance among others.

According to the OECD glossary of statistical terms, "Natural resource accounting is an accounting system that deals with stocks and stock changes of natural assets, comprising biota (produced or wild), subsoil assets (proved reserves), water and land with their aquatic and terrestrial ecosystems."

NRA is often used to take account of physical stocks and flows of natural resources and is thus different from the monetary (environmental) accounting.

GASAB at this latest meeting also took up the formulation of standards on the specific topics of revenue recognition, prior period adjustments, external assistance, and contingent liability.

These standards would be the first steps for alignment of the cash-based accounting of government accounts with global best practices. Two states are testing these standards based on a draft paper.

First Published on Feb 10, 2020 03:38 pm

tags #CFO Diary

