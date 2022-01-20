MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Special webinar on Highlights of global investing in 2021 and what lies ahead' at 2 pm on 21st January, 2022. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

India's mineral production up 5% in November 2021

The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for November 2021 stood at 111.9, which was five percent higher compared to the level in November 2020.

PTI
January 20, 2022 / 06:24 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

India's mineral production rose five per cent in November 2021 compared to the year-ago period, according to the mines ministry. The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for November 2021 stood at 111.9, which was five per cent higher compared to the level in November 2020.

The cumulative growth for the April-November period of the ongoing fiscal over the same period a year ago was 18.2 per cent. Production level of important minerals in November 2021 includes coal at 679 lakh tonnes, lignite at 33 lakh tonnes, natural gas (utilised) at 2,798 million cu m, petroleum (crude) at 24 lakh tonnes and bauxite at 1,710 thousand tonnes, the mines ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

ALSO READ: Vedanta plans investments in mineral sector in Saudi Arabia

The production of important minerals showing positive growth during November 2021 over the year-ago period included gold, magnesite, natural gas (U), chromite and lignite. "The production of other important minerals showing negative growth is: petroleum (crude) (-2.2 per cent), iron ore (-2.4 per cent), copper conc (-7.8 per cent), limestone (-8.7 per cent), bauxite (-9.5 per cent), phosphorite (-9.8 per cent), and manganese ore (-15.2 per cent)," it said.
PTI
Tags: #mineral production #mineral sector
first published: Jan 20, 2022 06:24 pm

Must Listen

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.