    India's mineral output rises 8% in April

    The government said on Wednesday that the country's mineral production increased by 7.8% in April 2022 compared to the same month the previous year.

    PTI
    June 15, 2022 / 07:49 PM IST
    Representative image

    The government on Wednesday said the country's mineral production rose by 7.8 per cent in April 2022 over the same month a year ago. The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for the month stood at 116, which was 7.8 per cent higher as compared to the level in April last year, the mines ministry said in a statement.

    As per the provisional figures of the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM), production level of important minerals in April includes coal at 665 lakh tonnes, lignite 40 lakh tonnes, natural gas (utilised) 2,748 million cubic metre, petroleum (crude) 25 lakh tonnes and bauxite 2,054 thousand tonnes. Manganese ore, coal, lignite, bauxite and phosphorite were some of the minerals that showed positive growth in April.

    The production of other important minerals showing negative growth included petroleum (crude), limestone, copper concentrate, iron ore, lead concentrate, chromite and gold.
    PTI
