India's last-mile CO2 emissions at least half of overall exhaust from e-com deliveries: Study

The Stand.earth Research Group has published its latest findings claiming that the last-mile emissions of the six largest global delivery and e-commerce companies alone amount to approximately 4.5 megatons of carbon dioxide.

The report also finds that the last mile CO2 emissions in India and across the other regions are at least half of all overall emissions from e-commerce deliveries. This figure is expected to rise exponentially in the coming years. This is roughly equivalent to the annual CO2 emissions from one million petrol passenger vehicles.

According to the latest research conducted by the Stand.earth Research Group, which was commissioned by the Clean Mobility Collective, the environmental commitments from the top six global companies in terms of overall emissions - UPS, FedEx, Amazon Logistics, DPD (Strategic partner & significant minority stakeholder of DTDC India), eKart (Flipkart's courier division), and DHL eCommerce Solutions (courier division of Deutsche Post DHL Group) – are far behind what is required to achieve zero-emission deliveries and also lack transparency.

“We researched 90 courier companies across Europe, India, and North America,” lead author of the research Greg Higgs wrote in the report. “None of them are open about their last-mile emissions. We discovered that the top six polluters account for more than two-thirds of total CO2 emissions in our database of parent companies. Furthermore, because these six companies are primarily responsible for subcontracting delivery services to many of the remaining companies in our dataset, their negative impact on the environment and public health is likely to be even greater.”

While the primary e-commerce majors researched as part of the study in India are Amazon and Flipkart, a host of courier and logistics companies with significant footprint were also researched, and the findings on emissions and transparency were similar. Some of the major Indian courier and last-mile delivery companies researched include Delhivery, DTDC India, Blue Dart Express, Shadowfax, and Ecom Express.

However, India’s homegrown brand Flipkart, which has committed to transitioning its last-mile fleets to electric vehicles by 2030, articulates an ambition to commit to the Climate Group's EV100 target of 100 percent EV fleets by 2030 and also achieve net-zero across their operations by 2040.

The report found that India's last-mile emissions per delivery stand at 285 gCO2 and are significantly higher than the global weighted average of 204 gCO2. Five Indian cities, namely, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, and Chennai emit more CO2 from last-mile delivery than the last-mile emissions of entire countries such as France and Canada.

The higher Indian figures for average per parcel delivery - which could be attributed to greater congestion in Indian cities compared to other regions - compared to global or European figures are concerning.

An array of regulatory pathways and instruments that have been announced and are under implementation currently, from both the Centre and the states, provides the context as well as opportunity for this sector to be the torchbearer for this seismic transformation in India. The findings of the study point to the policy focus and intent that is already being put into accelerated EV transition in the delivery sector, through the Niti Aayog's Shoonya campaign, among others.

“The short trips that millions of delivery vehicles take every day have a disproportionate impact on pollution, smog, air quality, and, ultimately, our health, as well as our ability to achieve a zero-emission future. It is critical that businesses collaborate with our governments to come clean about their emissions and commit to clear, time-bound plans to reduce them,” said Siddharth Sreenivas, Clean Mobility Collective India Coordinator.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by the sector, Atul Mudaliar, Head of Business Actions India, Climate Group, said, “This is not just an e-commerce or a delivery sector problem, it is an industry-wide gap globally. Scope 3 emissions, referring to emissions from the extended supply chain including sub-contracted last mile delivery partners, outside a company’s direct control are intractable, they are most difficult to quantify and hence least reported. Much of the industry’s focus has been on managing Scope 1 and Scope 2, which apply to internal emissions within the company's operations, as they are easy to start but the approach is slowly changing and will need to change even faster. If Scope 3 in e-commerce is a big driver of emissions then the industry should invest in transparent accounting and disclosures.”