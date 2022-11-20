 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

India's Khadi market flourishes despite COVID impact

Sangita Rajan
Nov 20, 2022 / 03:15 PM IST

To replace foreign products and materials with domestically produced ones and to create jobs locally, Mahatma Gandhi started weaving Khadi as part of the Swadeshi Movement in 1918.

Khadi is one of the vital segments of the Indian textiles sector. This type of cloth is woven from hand-spun and hand-woven yarn with cotton, silk, and wool fibres. A handcrafted Khadi cloth has a unique weave since each piece is self-textured by artisans.

To replace foreign products and materials with domestically produced ones and to create jobs locally, Mahatma Gandhi started weaving Khadi as part of the Swadeshi Movement in 1918. As Khadi became an ideology of independence after 1947, its significance flourished in spinning and weaving.

The KVIC

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) was established in 1957 under the ‘Khadi and Village Industries Commission Act of 1956’ of the parliament. It was established as a statutory body to oversee development of Khadi under the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). According to the act, the organization sought to "plan, promote, facilitate, organise and assist in the establishment and development of Khadi and village industries in the rural areas in coordination with other agencies engaged in rural development wherever necessary."

Keeping the traditions alive and working towards the promotion of the fabric, the Indian government, over the years, has set up multiple initiatives that made it a reality.

Khadi production and sales in India have grown significantly over the last five years (between FY17 and FY21). Khadi production in FY21 was Rs. 1,904.5 crore ($255.8 million), up from Rs. 1,520.8 crore ($204.3 million) in FY17, a 5.8 percent CAGR, according to a report from India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) that cited MSME ministry and KVIC data. As compared to FY17, Indian Khadi sales increased by 13.2 percent between FY17 and FY21, reaching Rs. 3,527.7 crore ($473.9 million).