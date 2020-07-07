India's June palm oil imports drop 18% YoY: Trade body

India's palm oil imports in June fell 18 percent from a year ago to 562,932 tonnes as imports of refined palmolein plunged after New Delhi restricted overseas purchases of the grade earlier this year, a leading trade body said on Tuesday.

The country's imports of soyoil in June rose 49 percent from a year ago to 331,264 tonnes, while sunflower oil imports rose 66 percent to 268,128 tonnes, according to provisional data compiled by the Solvent Extractors' Association.

India is the world's biggest importer of edible oils.