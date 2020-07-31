India's June infrastructure output contracts 15% YoY

Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors including coal, crude oil and electricity and accounts for nearly 40 percent of industrial output, contracted 24.6 percent in the three months through June - the first quarter of the fiscal year - from a year earlier, the data showed.
India's infrastructure output contracted 15 percent in June from a year earlier, government data released on Friday showed, as a lockdown in response to COVID-19 weighed on economic activities.
Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors including coal, crude oil and electricity and accounts for nearly 40 percent of industrial output, contracted 24.6 percent in the three months through June - the first quarter of the fiscal year - from a year earlier, the data showed.
First Published on Jul 31, 2020 06:31 pm