App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2019 07:34 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India's January rubber imports drop 4.8 percent as demand softens: Board

The country's production last month eased 1.4 percent from a year ago to 72,000 tonnes, while consumption dropped 2.4 percent to 97,000 tonnes, the board said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

India's natural rubber imports in January eased 4.8 percent from a year earlier to 39,997 tonnes, the state-run Rubber Board said on Wednesday, as local consumption fell due to weak demand from tyre makers.

The country's production last month eased 1.4 percent from a year ago to 72,000 tonnes, while consumption dropped 2.4 percent to 97,000 tonnes, the board said.

India's imports between April to January jumped more than 30 percent from a year ago to 489,085 tonnes, it said.

India imports natural rubber mainly from Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia.

"Tyre companies are cutting purchases due to a slowdown in auto sales," said a rubber dealer based at Kochi in the southern state of Kerala.
First Published on Feb 27, 2019 07:15 pm

tags #Business #Economy #rubber

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.