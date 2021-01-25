India's IT spending to rise 6.8%, reach $88.8 billion in 2021, says Gartner

Representative image.

India's information technology spending is projected to reach $88.8 billion in 2021, which is an increase of 6.8 percent from 2020, research firm Gartner Inc said in its latest forecast.

The report stated that earlier in 2020, the country's IT spending was down 2.7 percent as CIOs prioritised spending on services and technology which were termed mission-critical during the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the research firm notes that global IT spending may hit a total of $3.9 trillion in 2021, an increase of 6.2 percent from 2020.

"In 2021, CIOs have to fast-track their digital projects to get the necessary attention and funding from the board. Digital initiatives directly related to improving customer engagement and supported with a shorter ROI window will be prioritised in the current economic environment. Improving demand scenario across select verticals in India will spur the overall IT spending in 2021," BusinessLine quoted Gartner's senior research director said Naveen Mishra as saying.

The report further added that spending on all IT segments is expected to return to growth in 2021, with enterprise software leading the chart recording an 8.8 percent growth. This is due to the improved and expanded remote work environments.

Following the footsteps of enterprise, the device segment is most likely to register a growth of 8 percent in 2021, and may reach $705.4 billion in IT spending. Other like data centre systems, IT services and communications services are expected to grow 6.2, 6.0 and 4.5 percent respectively.

"CIOs have a balancing act to perform in 2021 — saving cash and expanding IT. With the economy returning to a level of certainty, companies are investing in IT in a manner consistent with their expectations for growth, not their current revenue levels. Digital business, led by projects with a short Time to Value, will get more money and board-level attention going into 2021," distinguished research vice president at Gartner John-David Lovelock said.

Adding more, he said, "There is a combination of factors pushing the devices market higher." He was of the opinion that industrialising remote work for employees as quarantine measures keep employees at home and budget stabilisation allow CIOs to reinvest in assets that were sweated in 2020.

According to the report, through 2024 the business will be forced to accelerate their digital transformation by at least five years to survive in the post-pandemic world that involves permanently higher adoption of remote work and digital touchpoints. Gartner forecasts global IT spending related to remote work will total $332.9 billion in 2021, an increase of 4.9 percent from 2020.

However, Lovelock cautioned on the IT spending amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "The biggest change this year will be how IT is financed, not necessarily how much IT is financed," he said.