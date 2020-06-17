App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 12:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India’s IT and communications strategy may see shift away from China: Report 

This is significant, as while the Chinese companies have already received government approvals for 5G trials in India, their role in larger commercial projects is yet undecided

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

India may re-think its information and communications technology (ICT) strategy for 5G rollout with Chinese companies ZTE and Huawei, as border tensions with the neighbour have escalated.

A government official told The Economic Times that India is likely to re-think its manufacturing dependence on China due to the hostilities. Adding: “there is a more compelling need to revisit the security architecture.”

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Close

"There are economic considerations to permit telecom vendors from all countries to allow competitive advantage to telcos in deploying low-cost solutions. But these have to be balanced with the country's security concerns and while we might not take an immediate decision on this matter, a balance will have to be struck,” another official told the paper.

related news

India-China Border News LIVE

This is significant, as while the Chinese companies have already received government approvals for 5G trials in India, their role in larger commercial projects is yet undecided and was brought into focus due to the recent border skirmishes.

Prolonged trade tensions with China had seen the United States pressure allies to block Huawei from 5G tech projects due to “security concerns.” The pressure has not been one-sided as China had also warned India of “economic consequences” if Huawei was barred.

Among the countries that banned the Chinese company include Japan, Taiwan, Australia and New Zealand; while South Korea, Russia, France, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom have allowed Huawei deployment.

After the coronavirus pandemic, global sentiment has shifted from sole dependence on China and India has actively courted investors to consider the sub-continental country as an alternative.

Read our complete coverage on the India-China border tension

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

First Published on Jun 17, 2020 12:04 pm

tags #Economy #India #India China border news #IT #Telecom

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Delhi to reduce COVID-19 testing price to Rs 2,000-2,500: Report

Delhi to reduce COVID-19 testing price to Rs 2,000-2,500: Report

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

COVID-19 crisis| Only 35% of Delhi's lab capacity for tests being utilised: ICMR

COVID-19 crisis| Only 35% of Delhi's lab capacity for tests being utilised: ICMR

most popular

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.