India’s IT and communications strategy may see shift away from China: Report 

India may re-think its information and communications technology (ICT) strategy for 5G rollout with Chinese companies ZTE and Huawei, as border tensions with the neighbour have escalated.

A government official told The Economic Times that India is likely to re-think its manufacturing dependence on China due to the hostilities. Adding: “there is a more compelling need to revisit the security architecture.”

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

"There are economic considerations to permit telecom vendors from all countries to allow competitive advantage to telcos in deploying low-cost solutions. But these have to be balanced with the country's security concerns and while we might not take an immediate decision on this matter, a balance will have to be struck,” another official told the paper.

This is significant, as while the Chinese companies have already received government approvals for 5G trials in India, their role in larger commercial projects is yet undecided and was brought into focus due to the recent border skirmishes.

Prolonged trade tensions with China had seen the United States pressure allies to block Huawei from 5G tech projects due to “security concerns.” The pressure has not been one-sided as China had also warned India of “economic consequences” if Huawei was barred.

Among the countries that banned the Chinese company include Japan, Taiwan, Australia and New Zealand; while South Korea, Russia, France, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom have allowed Huawei deployment.

After the coronavirus pandemic, global sentiment has shifted from sole dependence on China and India has actively courted investors to consider the sub-continental country as an alternative.