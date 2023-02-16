 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India's investment in private wireless network seen at $250 million by 2027, major 5G uptake expected: Nokia report

PTI
Feb 16, 2023 / 04:29 PM IST

Nokia’s annual Mobile Broadband Index (MBiT) report pointed towards a significant acceleration in enterprise investment, and anticipated a major 5G uptake starting second half of 2023.

India’s investment in private wireless network is expected to reach nearly USD 250 million by 2027, according to a report by Nokia that also talked of a three-fold jump in mobile data usage in the country over last five years.

Nokia’s annual Mobile Broadband Index (MBiT) report pointed towards a significant acceleration in enterprise investment, and anticipated a major 5G uptake starting second half of 2023. Enterprise spending on private 5G networks will be driven by new use cases in diverse industry verticals, including manufacturing, utilities, transportation and healthcare, among others in India, as per the report.

”India’s investment in private wireless network is expected to reach around USD 250 million by 2027,” the report said. The report outlined that mobile data traffic in India has risen 3.2 times over the last five years. All India mobile data usage per month grew from 4.5 exabytes in 2018 to 14.4 exabytes in 2022. Further, the average data consumption per user has risen ”sharply” since 2018, reaching 19.5 GB per user per month in 2022.

To put things in perspective, this is equivalent to 6,600 songs. The average monthly data traffic per user was pegged at 9.7 GB in 2018, and has grown at 19 per cent compounded annual growth rate up to 2022. At an aggregate level, total mobile data consumed in India is expected to more than double by 2024, Nokia report said.