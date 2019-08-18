App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 18, 2019 01:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

India's holding of US govt securities jumps to $162.7 billion

India's holding in June was also the highest in at least one year, as per an analysis of the data from June 2018 when it stood at $147.3 billion.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

India's exposure to the US government securities rose by nearly $6 billion to $162.7 billion at the end of June, the highest level in at least one year.

Latest data from the US Treasury Department showed that Japan was the largest holder, with holdings of American government securities worth $1.122 trillion, followed by Mainland China whose exposure stood at $1.112 trillion.

These are figures at the end of June 2019.

Among the major foreign holders of the Treasury securities, India was at the 13th position with holding to the tune of $162.7 billion.

The exposure stood at $156.9 billion in May and $155.3 billion in April, according to the data.

India's holding in June was also the highest in at least one year, as per an analysis of the data from June 2018 when it stood at $147.3 billion.

The substantial rise in exposure also comes at a time when the global economy is grappling with multiple headwinds, including trade war and prospects of slowdown in some emerging markets.

The data showed that the UK was at the third position with holding worth $341.1 billion, followed by Brazil ($311.7 billion), Ireland ($262.1 billion), Switzerland ($232.9 billion), Luxembourg ($231 billion), Cayman Islands ($226.6 billion), Hong Kong ($215.6 billion), Belgium ($203.6 billion), Saudi Arabia ($179.6 billion) and Taiwan ($175.1 billion).

"Foreign residents increased their holdings of long term US securities in June; net purchases were $63.8 billion. Net purchases by private foreign investors were $63.2 billion, while net purchases by foreign official institutions were $0.5 billion.

"... taking into account transactions in both foreign and US securities, net foreign purchases of long term securities were $99.1 billion," the Treasury Department said in a release on August 16.

First Published on Aug 18, 2019 01:00 pm

tags #Business #India

