India’s hinterland key to unlocking export potential: Abhijit Das, former trade negotiator

Our existing exports are restricted by a lack of infrastructure and high logistical costs, says Abhijit Das.

The road to expanding and reaching wide export markets goes actually through the Indian hinterland, Abhijit Das, former trade negotiator and head of Centre for WTO studies at IIFT has said.

“What constraints our current exports is an infrastructure deficiency along with a tedious logistics cost, which make India’s exports competitive to global market, thereby preventing other countries from choosing Indian goods,” he added.

However, per him, the government has begun taking conscious steps to remove these hinderances. It is a matter of 4-5 years when Indian exports will see a steep surge. This surge which we see then, will be much more than what we may see through bilateral free trade agreements and market accesses we get via them,” Das said.