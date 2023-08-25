English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Visa Expert: Get instant updates on the latest news in the immigration world right at your fingertips with Visa Expert. Click Here!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    India’s hinterland key to unlocking export potential: Abhijit Das, former trade negotiator

    What constraints our current exports is an infrastructure deficiency along with a tedious logistics cost, which make India’s exports competitive to global market, thereby preventing other countries from choosing Indian goods, says Abhijit Das.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 25, 2023 / 03:49 PM IST
    Our existing exports are restricted by a lack of infrastructure and high logistical costs, says Abhijit Das.

    Our existing exports are restricted by a lack of infrastructure and high logistical costs, says Abhijit Das.

    The road to expanding and reaching wide export markets goes actually through the Indian hinterland, Abhijit Das, former trade negotiator and head of Centre for WTO studies at IIFT has said.

    “What constraints our current exports is an infrastructure deficiency along with a tedious logistics cost, which make India’s exports competitive to global market, thereby preventing other countries from choosing Indian goods,” he added.

    However, per him, the government has begun taking conscious steps to remove these hinderances. It is a matter of 4-5 years when Indian exports will see a steep surge. This surge which we see then, will be much more than what we may see through bilateral free trade agreements and market accesses we get via them,” Das said.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #G20 summit #Indian exports
    first published: Aug 25, 2023 03:49 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!