App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 15, 2019 09:23 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India's health ministry calls for blocking Juul's entry into country: Document

Juul has plans to launch its products in India by late 2019 as it looks to expand away from its home turf.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

India's health ministry has called for Juul Labs Inc's electronic cigarettes to be blocked from entering the country, a letter seen by Reuters showed, potentially dealing a blow to the US company's plans to tap the South Asian market.

Juul has plans to launch its products in India by late 2019 as it looks to expand away from its home turf. The company has hired new executives and plans to open an India subsidiary, Reuters reported in January.

Citing the Reuters article, India's top health official wrote a letter to the federal commerce secretary in February, saying necessary measures should be taken to "prevent entry of such products in our markets".

"Novel products such as 'JUUL' are harmful and addictive and could potentially undermine our tobacco control efforts," Health Secretary Preeti Sudan wrote in her letter dated Feb. 18.

related news

"It is felt that the young generation would be particularly vulnerable to such products and gimmicks."

Asked for a comment on the letter, Juul spokeswoman Victoria Davis said the company was "open to dialogue with lawmakers and regulators in order to help switch" adult smokers in India to a viable alternative to combustible cigarettes.

Juul has previously said India was among the Asian markets under evaluation, but there were no "definitive plans".

The details of Sudan's letter have not previously been reported. She also sent a copy to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office.

The commerce ministry, which is likely to be involved in discussions if Juul was to receive an India approval, did not respond to Reuters queries. Modi's office also did not respond.

Juul's sleek vaping devices, which resemble a USB flash drive and offer flavours such as mango and creme, are a sensation in the United States, but have drawn tighter regulatory scrutiny due to surging use among teenagers.

India has 106 million adult smokers, second only to China in the world, making it a lucrative market for firms such as Juul and Philip Morris International Inc.

However, India's regulatory environment for tobacco and electronic cigarettes is highly restrictive. The health ministry last year advised states to stop the sale or import of e-cigarettes, saying they pose a "great health risk". About a third of India's 29 states currently ban e-cigarettes.

In February, India's federal drugs regulator told all states to ensure that e-cigarettes were not sold or manufactured in their regions, according to a circular seen by Reuters.

Advocates for the devices say e-cigarettes are far less harmful, because users do not inhale the dangerous matter taken into the lungs through cigarette smoking. But many tobacco-control activists are opposed to e-cigarettes, saying they could lead to nicotine addiction and push people to consume tobacco.

Juul has said its mission was to "improve the lives of the world's one billion smokers by offering a satisfying alternative to combustible cigarettes".

Indian health secretary Sudan, however, said in her letter that products such as Juul would hurt India's anti-tobacco efforts through their "easy availability, disguised appearance and the false notion of being safe".

More than 900,000 people die each year in India due to tobacco-related illnesses.
First Published on Mar 15, 2019 09:19 pm

tags #Business #India #Juul

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Poll Code Violation: TN Orders Inquiry on Rahul's Interaction with Stu ...

Air India Suspends Delhi-Birmingham Flights, Cites Closure of Pakistan ...

Boeing to Upgrade Stall Prevention System on 737 MAX Planes: Sources

Pak Airspace Closure May Push IndiGo to Take Doha Stop for Debut Delhi ...

I-T Raids KTK Rural Dept Engineer, Seizes Rs 1.5 Crore; BJP Seeks Mini ...

Rajnath Singh Says Want Good Relations With Pak, Lays Out One Conditio ...

Pakistan Owes China $10 Billon for Construction of Gwadar Port, Other ...

Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack? ...

Survivors Narrate Horror of Christchurch Mosque Terror Attack, Tales o ...

General elections 2019: Politicisation of the military has seldom yiel ...

FAA's close ties to Boeing questioned after 2 deadly crashes

Mumbai bridge collapse: Here's a look back of the Elphinstone Road sta ...

China announces plans to stabilise growth amid trade war with US

Poll code: Over 63,000 public hoardings, banner and posters removed in ...

Markets this week: IndusInd Bank top gainer, Tech Mahindra top loser

Wall Street edges higher at open on US-China trade hopes

Facebook shares drop as executives quit, Christchurch live-stream shoo ...

US oil retreats from 2019 high on soaring production

In face of Pakistan's 'terror ban', Jaish-e-Mohammed mouthpiece al-Qal ...

BSP's taunts at Sheila Dikshit may be motivated by disenchantment over ...

New Zealand mosque shooting at Christchurch: Officials arrest 3; suspe ...

With Made in Heaven and Gully Boy, Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar are a c ...

Sarnath Banerjee on subverting 'truth-manufacturing industries' with f ...

Formula One 2019: Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel's title rivalry, ...

Clean Kumbh, dirty Ganga: River's transformation during Mela was 'even ...

Economists' warning signal: To regain India's data credibility, govt s ...

Oppo K1 review: Gorgeous display and good battery life make this a gre ...

Alia Bhatt launches Soni Razdan’s No Fathers in Kashmir trailer, rev ...

Nawazuddin Siddiqui remembers the time he went on a movie date with a ...

What makes birthday girl Alia Bhatt everybody’s favourite?

Photograph: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's name in the film came from a furnitu ...

Irrfan Khan photographed in Mumbai after recovering from a prolong ill ...

Kesari: Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar's banter is inescapable

Supreme Court lifts ban on S Sreesanth, asks BCCI to reconsider plea w ...

Deepika Padukone, Scarlett Johansson and others reveal how Hollywood, ...

Kalank: Sonakshi Sinha holds a world of emotions in this new poster of ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.