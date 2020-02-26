India's GSPC seeks two LNG cargoes for March to April delivery: Sources

It is seeking the cargoes on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis in a tender that closes on February 26 and valid for a day, one of the sources said.
India's Gujarat State Petroleum Corp (GSPC) is seeking two liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery over March and April, three industry sources said on Wednesday.It is seeking the cargoes on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis in a tender that closes on February 26 and valid for a day, one of the sources said.
First Published on Feb 26, 2020 03:50 pm