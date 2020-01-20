India's GSPC seeks LNG cargo for February 22-26: Sources

Offers are due by January 21 and will be valid until January 22.
India's Gujarat State Petroleum Corp (GSPC) is seeking a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery February 22-26, two industry sources said on January 20.
Offers are due by January 21 and will be valid until January 22.
First Published on Jan 20, 2020 09:43 pm