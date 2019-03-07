App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2019 09:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

India's goods export to hit $330 bn in 2018-19: Suresh Prabhu

He said the country's merchandise exports have seen high growth in the past six years through sector-specific interventions, focused export promotion initiatives, and quick resolution of issues.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The country's goods export will touch $330 billion in 2018-19, which will be the highest ever, Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu said Thursday.

He said the country's merchandise exports have seen high growth in the past six years through sector-specific interventions, focused export promotion initiatives, and quick resolution of issues.

With the structural reforms that have been put in place over the past five years by the ministry and action-oriented plans for major sectors, the minister said India is on the path to become the fifth-largest economy this year.

"India's goods export will peak at $330 billion in 2018-19 which will be the highest ever," the ministry said in a statement quoting Prabhu.

He also said the Department of Commerce has identified nine sectors - gems and jewellery, leather, textiles, engineering, electronics, chemicals, pharma, agriculture and marine products -- to achieve at least 16 per cent growth in exports in 2018-19.

During April-January this fiscal, exports grew 9.5 per cent to $271.8 billion.
First Published on Mar 7, 2019 09:25 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India #Suresh Prabhu

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Bugatti, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Aston Martin : Luxury Cars Making Headl ...

Experts call for "Radical Change" at World Ocean Summit

Tipu Sultan's Gun, Sword Discovered in UK Attic

India, Russia Sign USD 3 Billion Deal for Nuclear-powered Attack Subma ...

Saina Nehwal Enters Quarterfinals of All England Championships

Sonia Gandhi to Contest Lok Sabha Polls From Rae Bareli, Rahul From Am ...

Election Epicentre: Will Law & Order In Yogi’s U.P Hurt BJP in 2019?

Three Run Outs in Final Over Help India B U-19 Set Up Final Clash With ...

Cyrus Finds Out How International Women's Day is Celebrated in India

Game of Thrones season 8 trailer signals gruesome end for fan favourit ...

WhatsApp to ban users on unofficial apps: Here’s how to switch to th ...

Battle for Patidar votes heats up in Gujarat: Narendra Modi unveils mu ...

In dry state Bihar, youths resort to bootlegging as unemployment rises ...

Gandhi's diet offers food for thought, as historian Nico Slate highlig ...

Pakistan says it has taken control of 182 religious schools, detained ...

In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming move ...

Raghuram Rajan's new book: An economist tells us why it is critical to ...

Athletes' demand for more events vs eventual reluctance to compete: Th ...

International Women's Day 2019: Priyanka Chopra shatters stereotypes a ...

Badla Exclusive: Shah Rukh Khan's production loses screens to Captain ...

Indian Premier League 2019 Exclusive: Are the producers facing a logis ...

Kesari EXCLUSIVE: A song sung by Pakistani singer removed from Akshay ...

Panga: One more Republic Day weekend release for Kangana Ranaut

International Women's Day 2019: A list of dynamic women filmmakers fro ...

Indian Premier League 2019 EXCLUSIVE: IPL presenters to play PlayerUnk ...

International Women’s Day: Raazi, Piku are a must watch to understan ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.