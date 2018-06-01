App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2018 09:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

India's GDP growth to improve further: FICCI

However, the chamber cautioned that one will have to be watchful about the movement in the oil prices in the global market.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Stating that the economy is on an "uptrend", industry body FICCI today said the March quarter GDP growth at 7.7 percent gives an "optimistic picture". It said that India's growth scenario is set to improve further going ahead and the GDP is expected to grow at 7.5 percent in the current fiscal.

However, the chamber cautioned that one will have to be watchful about the movement in the oil prices in the global market as well as the pace at which the health of the domestic banking sector improves.

It said the gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 7.7 percent recorded in the fourth quarter of 2017-18 clearly shows that Indian economy is on an uptrend.

“The GDP growth data released yesterday presents an optimistic picture of the economy, reflected in y-o-y growth for Q4, especially for construction and manufacturing sectors,” FICCI President Rashesh Shah said.

“We hope that the government will continue investing in infrastructure to accelerate the pace of growth even further,” he added.
First Published on Jun 1, 2018 04:31 pm

tags #FICCI #GDP (gross domestic product) #India's fuel prices #Indian economy

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.