    India's GAIL expects to source 20 to 25% of LNG on short-term or spot basis

    The rest will be via long-term contracts, Kumar told the Gastech industry conference in Singapore, adding that the company would tap spot markets to meet seasonal demand or volatility.

    Reuters
    September 07, 2023 / 10:21 AM IST
    India's top distributor of natural gas, GAIL (India) Ltd, expects to secure about 20% to 25% of its supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) on a short-term or spot market basis, its marketing director, Sanjay Kumar, said on Thursday.

    The rest will be via long-term contracts, Kumar told the Gastech industry conference in Singapore, adding that the company would tap spot markets to meet seasonal demand or volatility.

    Reuters
    first published: Sep 7, 2023 10:21 am

