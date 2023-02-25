 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India's G20 Presidency comes at 'incredibly important time': UK Foreign Secretary Cleverly

PTI
Feb 25, 2023 / 10:04 AM IST

India’s G20 Presidency comes at an “incredibly important time” when the world confronts challenges like the Ukraine conflict, global food supply disruptions and China's “increasingly assertive actions" on the world stage, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has said.

He also announced that he will travel to New Delhi next week for the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting and engage with partners from across the globe.
India assumed the Presidency of the G20 on December 1, last year.

“India is an incredibly important global player of increased, not only economic prosperity but diplomatic influence. We're very very pleased with that. We're very proud of the longstanding relationship the UK has of course with India,” Cleverly told PTI in an exclusive interview here on Friday.
Cleverly, the UK’s Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, addressed the high-level UN Security Council debate on ‘Maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine’ here Friday, held on the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

“But this is an incredibly important year because we see not only conflict in Ukraine, we see global food supply disruptions, we see China's increasingly assertive actions on the world stage. So India's G20 Presidency comes at an incredibly important time,” Cleverly said.