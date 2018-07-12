India's fuel demand rose 8.7% in June

India's fuel demand rose 8.7 percent in June compared with the same month last year.

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 17.99 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 14.9 percent higher from a year earlier at 2.38 million tonnes.

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 2.6 percent to 1.93 million tonnes, while naphtha sales surged 11.0 percent to 1.07 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 28.6 percent up, while fuel oil use edged lower 2.7 percent in June.