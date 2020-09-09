172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|indias-fuel-demand-fell-15-6-yoy-in-august-5818261.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 09, 2020 05:02 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India's fuel demand fell 15.6% YoY in August

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 14.39 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

Reuters
Representative image
Representative image

India's fuel demand fell 15.6 percent in August compared with the same month last year.

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 14.39 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 7.5 percent lower from a year earlier at 2.38 million tonnes.

Close

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales decreased 5.1 percent to 2.28 million tonnes, while naphtha sales fell 6.6 percent to 1.07 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 21.5 percent up, while fuel oil use edged up 0.4 percent in August.
First Published on Sep 9, 2020 04:55 pm

tags #Business #Economy #fuel #Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.