India's forex reserves surge by $4.525 billion to record $579.346 billion

In the reporting week, the increase in reserves was on account of a rise in foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves. FCA rose by $3.932 billion to $537.386 billion, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) weekly data showed.

PTI
Dec 11, 2020 / 08:53 PM IST
Image: Reuters

Image: Reuters

The country's foreign exchange reserves surged by $4.525 billion to touch a record high of $579.346 billion in the week ended December 4, the RBI data showed. In the previous week ended November 27, the reserves had declined by $469 million to $574.821 billion.

In the reporting week, the increase in reserves was on account of a rise in foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves. FCA rose by $3.932 billion to $537.386 billion, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) weekly data showed. Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

The gold reserves increased by $535 million in the reporting week to $35.728 billion in the week ended December 4, the data showed. The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) rose by $12 million to $1.506 billion. The country's reserve position with the IMF increased by $46 million to $4.725 billion.
PTI
Dec 11, 2020 07:24 pm

