India’s forex reserves rises over 6-month high to $576.76 billion

Moneycontrol News
Feb 03, 2023 / 05:48 PM IST

Forex reserves rose by $3.03 during week ending January 27 aided by growth in foreign currency assets and gold reserves.

India’s forex reserves jumped to an over six months high in the reporting week ending on January 27 to $576.76 billion.

According to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on February 3 showed that forex reserves rises by $3.03 billion to $576.76 billion during the week ending January 27.

The uptick in the foreign exchange reserves is a result of the rise in the Foreign Currency Assets (FCA), which is a major component of the overall reserves. The FCA rose $2.66 billion to $509.02 billion for the week ending January 27.

While, gold reserves rose $316 million to $44.03 billion.