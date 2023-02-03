English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    India’s forex reserves rises over 6-month high to $576.76 billion

    Forex reserves rose by $3.03 during week ending January 27 aided by growth in foreign currency assets and gold reserves.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 03, 2023 / 05:48 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    India’s forex reserves jumped to an over six months high in the reporting week ending on January 27 to $576.76 billion.

    According to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on February 3 showed that forex reserves rises by $3.03 billion to $576.76 billion during the week ending January 27.

    The uptick in the foreign exchange reserves is a result of the rise in the Foreign Currency Assets (FCA), which is a major component of the overall reserves. The FCA rose $2.66 billion to $509.02 billion for the week ending January 27.

    While, gold reserves rose $316 million to $44.03 billion.