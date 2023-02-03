India’s forex reserves rises over 6-month high to $576.76 billion

Representative image

India’s forex reserves jumped to an over six months high in the reporting week ending on January 27 to $576.76 billion.

According to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on February 3 showed that forex reserves rises by $3.03 billion to $576.76 billion during the week ending January 27.

The uptick in the foreign exchange reserves is a result of the rise in the Foreign Currency Assets (FCA), which is a major component of the overall reserves. The FCA rose $2.66 billion to $509.02 billion for the week ending January 27.

While, gold reserves rose $316 million to $44.03 billion.

The Indian rupee ended at 81.83 against the US Dollar on February 3.

Read More

Last year, the dollar appreciated against several currencies, including the rupee. However, the Indian currency has been one of the better-performing currencies worldwide but the modest depreciation it underwent may have added to the domestic inflationary pressures besides widening the Current Account Deficit (CAD).

The rupee also touched record low levels and breached the 83-mark for the first time in 2022. To defend this, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) spent a lot of forex reserves to cushion the fall.