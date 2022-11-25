 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India's forex reserves rise for second week in a row

Moneycontrol News
Nov 25, 2022 / 06:50 PM IST

The uptick in the foreign exchange reserves is a result of the rise in the Foreign Currency Assets (FCA), which is a major component of the overall reserves.

India's foreign exchange reserves rose for the second consecutive week due to easing pressure on the rupee due to a fall in crude oil prices and less hawkish US Federal Reserve.

During the week ending November 18, the forex reserve rose $2.54 billion to $547.25 billion, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The uptick in the foreign exchange reserves is a result of the rise in the Foreign Currency Assets (FCA), which is a major component of the overall reserves. The FCA rose $1.76 billion to $484.29 billion for the week ending November 18.

Meanwhile, gold reserves rose $315 million to $40.01 billion.

In the week ending November 11, foreign exchange reserves showed a stellar $14.7 billion surge too. This sudden surge in India’s forex reserves after a consistent fall in the past five months has caught the attention of the market.

The central bank used a lot of reserves in the past few months to protect the rupee from depreciating sharply due to global cues.