India's forex reserves plunge by $8 billion in week ended July 8, fall to over 15-month low

India’s foreign exchange reserves plunged by $8 billion in the week ended July 8 to $580.25, the lowest in more than 15 months, data released on July 15 by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.

The weekly decline is the largest since the week ended April 1, when reserves had dropped by $11.17 billion.

The decline in reserves was driven by a $6.66 billion drop in the RBI’s foreign currency assets, which fell to $518.09 billion from $524.75 billion as of July 1. Gold reserves fell to $39.19 billion from $40.42 billion in the prior week.

The fall in the RBI’s foreign exchange reserves comes amid a sharp depreciation of the rupee’s exchange rate. The Indian unit hit a record low of 79.96 per dollar on July 15 and is down over 5 percent in FY23.

The rupee has been on a weakening spree for quite some time, with heightened global recession risks, high-risk aversion, and persistent foreign outflows. Disruptions in supply chains due to sanctions on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine have led to severe energy shortages in Europe and kept commodity prices elevated. India imports nearly 85 percent of its crude oil requirements and high oil prices threaten to widen the country’s trade gap, further accentuating the rupee’s woes.

The central bank intervenes in the forex market to control sharp movements. Despite the massive sale of foreign exchange by the RBI over the last few months to stem the rupee's fall, the Indian currency has weakened by 4.6 percent against the US dollar since Russia attacked Ukraine.

RBI officials, including governor Shaktikanta Das, have repeatedly maintained that the RBI will ensure orderly moves in the rupee. On July 6, the central bank said that it had an “adequate level” of foreign exchange reserves to provide a buffer against external shocks.