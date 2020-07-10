App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2020 06:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

India's forex reserves hit fresh all-time high, touch $513.25 billion

The reserves had crossed the half-a-trillion dollar mark for the first time in the week ended June 5 after it had increased $8.22 billion and reached $501.70 billion.

PTI

The country's foreign exchange reserves surged by a massive $6.47 billion to touch an all-time high of $513.25 billion in the week ended July 3, the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed. In the previous week ended Jun 26, the reserves had increased by $1.27 billion to $506.84 billion.

The reserves had crossed the half-a-trillion dollar mark for the first time in the week ended June 5 after it had increased $8.22 billion and reached $501.70 billion.

In the week ended July 3, the reserves rose due to an increase in foreign currency assets (FCA), which is the major component of the overall reserves.

Close

FCA was up by $5.66 billion to $473.26 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

The gold reserves were up by $495 million in the reporting week to $34.02 billion, the RBI data showed.

The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) rose $4 million to $1.45 billion.

The country's reserve position with the IMF also increased $259 million to $4.526 billion during the reporting week, the data showed.
First Published on Jul 10, 2020 06:25 pm

tags #Business #Economy #FCA #forex reserves #India #RBI

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.