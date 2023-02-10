 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India’s forex reserves falls after three weeks to $575.27 billion

Moneycontrol News
Feb 10, 2023 / 05:53 PM IST

The $1.5 billion drop was largely on account of the decline in the Foreign Currency Assets, a major component of the overall reserves

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened strong at 82.68 and touched an intra-day high of 82.62 and a low of 82.80 against the greenback.

India’s foreign exchange reserves saw a drop after nearly three weeks, falling $1.5 billion to $575.27 billion in the week ended February 3.

The fall was the result of the decline in the Foreign Currency Assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement said on February 10.

The FCA fell $1.32 billion to $507.69 billion for the week ending February 3. Gold reserves were down $246 million to $43.78 billion.

In the previous three-week reporting period, the reserves had risen over $15 billion and touched a six-month high of $576.76 billion during the week ended January 27.