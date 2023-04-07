 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India's forex reserves drop by $329 million to $578.45 billion

PTI
Apr 07, 2023 / 06:07 PM IST

The forex kitty had risen handsomely in the previous two reporting weeks, and rose by USD 5.977 billion to USD 578.778 billion for the week ended March 24.

For FY23, the overall kitty has dropped by USD 28.86 billion. (Representative Image)

India's forex reserves dropped by USD 329 million to USD 578.449 billion for the week ended March 31, on decline in gold reserves, the RBI said on Friday.

For FY23, the overall kitty has dropped by USD 28.86 billion.

It can be noted that in October 2021, the country's forex kitty had reached an all-time high of USD 645 billion.