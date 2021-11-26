MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Intrazon 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company)
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

India's forex kitty increases by $289 million to $640.40 billion

They had touched a life time high of USD 642.453 billion in the week ended September 3, 2021. Foreign Currency Assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, increased by USD 225 million to USD 575.712 billion, according to the Reserve Bank of Indias (RBI) weekly data.

PTI
November 26, 2021 / 07:29 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Indias forex exchange reserves increased by USD 289 million to USD 640.401 billion for the week ended November 19, the Reserve Bank said on Friday. The overall reserves had declined by USD 763 million to USD 640.112 billion in the previous reporting week.

They had touched a life time high of USD 642.453 billion in the week ended September 3, 2021. Foreign Currency Assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, increased by USD 225 million to USD 575.712 billion, according to the Reserve Bank of Indias (RBI) weekly data.

Expressed in dollar terms, the FCAs include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves. The value of the gold reserves continued their journey north, increasing by USD 152 million to USD 40.391 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) dipped by USD 74 million to USD 19.11 billion.

The countrys reserve position with the IMF was down by USD 13 million to USD 5.188 billion in the reporting week.
PTI
Tags: #forex exchange reserves #India #RBI
first published: Nov 26, 2021 07:29 pm

Must Listen

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.