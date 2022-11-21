 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India's food service market to reach USD 79.65 billion by 2028: Report

PTI
Nov 21, 2022 / 04:57 PM IST

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) India's food service market is expected to reach USD 79.65 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.19 per cent from USD 41.1 billion in 2022, according to a report.

Despite over 20 lakh jobs lost during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry is expected to reach employment figures of 1 crore by 2025, as per the Food Service and Restaurant Business Report 2022-23, by Francorp and restaurantindia.in.

The restaurants and food service market in the country is divided into two segments with the unorganised segment accounting for the major share, the report said, adding that the organised sector also grew at a strong rate between 2014 and 2020.

"India's food service market is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period with an impressive CAGR of 11.19 per cent and reach USD 79.65 billion by 2028," it said.

It further said that the country's quick service restaurants (QSR) market is estimated to be USD 690.21 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1069.3 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.15 per cent.

Over FY20-25, the QSR chain market is estimated to be the highest-growing sub-segment -- at 23 per cent CAGR -- in the entire food service market, not just the chain market.