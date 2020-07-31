App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
LIVE: Pro Masters Virtual on Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 2 by Vishal Kshatriya. Watch Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2020 04:55 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India's fiscal deficit touches 83.2% of annual target in April-June quarter

Net tax receipts were 1.35 trillion rupees ($18.05 billion), while total expenditure was 8.16 trillion rupees, the data showed, indicating the government was front-loading its spending to combat the impact of the coronavirus.

Reuters

India's fiscal deficit in the three months to end June stood at 6.62 trillion rupees ($88.52 billion), or 83.2 percent of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year, government data showed on Friday.

Net tax receipts were 1.35 trillion rupees ($18.05 billion), while total expenditure was 8.16 trillion rupees, the data showed, indicating the government was front-loading its spending to combat the impact of the coronavirus.

The deficit is predicted to cross 7.5 percent of GDP in the 2020/21 fiscal year that began in April, private economists said, from initial government estimates of 3.5 percent, mainly due to a sharp economic contraction triggered by the pandemic.

Close
Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
First Published on Jul 31, 2020 04:50 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Economy #fiscal deficit #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.