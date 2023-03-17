 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India's external debt is within manageable limits, says RBI governor

Moneycontrol News
Mar 17, 2023 / 06:28 PM IST

According to the International Monetary Fund, 25 percent of the emerging market economies and 15 percent of the low-income countries are in debt distress, Das said

India's external debt is within manageable limits as far as international measures and standards of assessment go, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das has said.

"The aggressive monetary policy tightening by the systemic central banks of the world since early 2022 and the consequent appreciation of the US dollar has led to several economies with external debt becoming highly vulnerable to debt distress," Das said in his speech at 17th KP Hormis Commemorative Lecture organised by Federal Bank.

The situation didn’t affect India as the external debt was within manageable limits, he said.

