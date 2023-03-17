India's external debt is within manageable limits, says RBI governor

India's external debt is within manageable limits as far as international measures and standards of assessment go, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das has said.

"The aggressive monetary policy tightening by the systemic central banks of the world since early 2022 and the consequent appreciation of the US dollar has led to several economies with external debt becoming highly vulnerable to debt distress," Das said in his speech at 17th KP Hormis Commemorative Lecture organised by Federal Bank.

The situation didn’t affect India as the external debt was within manageable limits, he said.

Talking about the external debt crisis, Das said that 15 percent of low-income countries were facing debt distress and around 45 percent were likely headed for the same problem.

Around 25 percent of the emerging economies were under high distress, he said.