India's exports may rise by 3-5% this fiscal: FIEO

PTI
Feb 17, 2023 / 07:33 PM IST

Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President A Sakthivel said that the coming months are going to be little challenging unless both global economic growth and geopolitical situation improve drastically.

India's exports dipped by 6.58 per cent to USD 32.91 billion in January due to a slowdown in global demand.

India's exports are expected to grow by 3-5 per cent to USD 435-445 billion in this fiscal, exporters' body FIEO said on Friday.

In 2021-22, the country's exports touched an all-time high of USD 422 billion.

"However, we will be on course to cross the previous year's goods export target quite easily touching almost USD 435-445 billion with a growth of over 3-5 per cent this fiscal," he said in a statement.